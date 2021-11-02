.
Ethiopia ‘disappointed’ by US move to suspend duty-free access benefits

People attend a rally to support the National Defense Force and to condemn the expansion of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters into Amhara and Afar regional territories at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
People attend a rally to support the National Defense Force and to condemn the expansion of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters into Amhara and Afar regional territories at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on August 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, Addis Ababa

Published: Updated:

Ethiopia is “extremely disappointed” by the United States’ move to suspend the duty-free access of its exports under an Africa trade pact, the Ethiopian ministry of trade said on Tuesday, calling for a reversal by January.

The United States plans to remove Ethiopia, Mali, and Guinea from the agreement that gives them duty-free access to the United States, President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress, citing concerns over human rights and democracy.

“The Ethiopian government takes all human rights allegations seriously: we are looking at them and conducting investigations and we are committed to ensuring accountability,” the Ethiopian ministry said in a statement.

