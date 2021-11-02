Ethiopia ‘disappointed’ by US move to suspend duty-free access benefits

Ethiopia is “extremely disappointed” by the United States’ move to suspend the duty-free access of its exports under an Africa trade pact, the Ethiopian ministry of trade said on Tuesday, calling for a reversal by January.

The United States plans to remove Ethiopia, Mali, and Guinea from the agreement that gives them duty-free access to the United States, President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress, citing concerns over human rights and democracy.

“The Ethiopian government takes all human rights allegations seriously: we are looking at them and conducting investigations and we are committed to ensuring accountability,” the Ethiopian ministry said in a statement.

