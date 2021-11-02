.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

German woman charged with membership in foreign terror groups

  • Font
German security authorities arrested five men on allegations they aided the ISIS group in Germany, recruiting members and providing financial and logistical help. (File photo: AP)
German security authorities arrested five men on allegations they aided the ISIS group in Germany, recruiting members and providing financial and logistical help. (File photo: AP)

German woman charged with membership in foreign terror groups

The Associated Press, Berlin

Published: Updated:

Federal prosecutors have charged a German woman with membership in two foreign terrorist groups, violating weapons law and committing her son as a fighter to a foreign terrorist group.

German federal prosecutors said on Tuesday that Stefanie A., whose last name was withheld in line with privacy rules, left Germany in 2016 with her son, who was 13 at the time, in order to live with her husband in Syrian territory that was then under the control of the Islamic State group.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She first joined the terrorist organization Jund al-Aqsa and later the ISIS group. She is accused of willingly making her son available to the Jund al-Aqsa and to the ISIS as a fighter.

Shortly after her arrival in Raqqa in Syria in 2017, the defendant joined the ISIS, initially living with her husband in Raqqa and managing his household. The couple, who were financially provided for by the ISIS, made their son available to the group. He completed military training and was called up for combat operations. At 15, he was killed in a bomb attack in March 2018, the prosecutor’s statement said.

A. herself was equipped with an explosive belt and carried a rifle during her membership in ISIS. She and her husband remained loyal to the ISISuntil the end of the group's reign, and surrendered to Kurdish troops in February 2019. She was arrested upon her arrival in Germany in March.

Read more: Germany repatriates eight women, 23 children with ties to ISIS

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts
US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions
Top Content
Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted
Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors
Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts
Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence
‘Stock up,’ China says, amid new COVID-19 outbreak ‘Stock up,’ China says, amid new COVID-19 outbreak
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More