Afghanistan central bank raises limit on bank withdrawals to $400 a week

Afghanistan’s central bank has eased restrictions on bank withdrawals, lifting the maximum to $400 or 30,000 afghanis a week from the previous limit of $200 or 20,000 afghanis, the central bank said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The change, which sets a monthly limit on withdrawals of $1,200, came amid growing economic hardship that has left millions in Afghanistan without work and facing hunger.

Even those with savings have struggled to pay for food and household necessities because of the strict limits on withdrawals that were brought in to prevent a run on the banks.

Read more:

Pakistan reopens Chaman border crossing to Afghanistan

UAE tops ranking for women’s safety, Afghanistan lowest on list: Georgetown index

In Afghanistan, a girls’ school is the story of a village