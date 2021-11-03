.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bus crash kills 20 in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

  • Font
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. (AP)
File photo of army vehicles in Kashmir. (AP)

Bus crash kills 20 in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

AFP

Published: Updated:

At least 20 people including children were killed on Wednesday when a bus plunged into a ravine in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, officials said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The bus carrying up to 40 passengers was going to Rawalpindi when it plunged into a deep ravine while negotiating a sharp turn,” local disaster management authority official Raja Moazzam told AFP.

He blamed speeding for the accident and said “authorities are trying to retrieve bodies and injured from the wreckage”.

The accident took place in the remote area some 160 kilometers (95 miles) east of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Another local administration official also confirmed the accident and put the toll at 23.

Pakistan has an appalling record of fatal road and rail accidents due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

At least 63 people were killed in June when a high-speed passenger train knifed through carriages of another express that had derailed minutes earlier in Sindh province.

Read more:

Four dead after truck in Saudi Arabia’s Medina crashes into cars at traffic signal

Police: Air ambulance crashes in the UAE, killing four

Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iranian state TV says Iran thwarts US attempt to ‘steal’ oil in Sea of Oman Iranian state TV says Iran thwarts US attempt to ‘steal’ oil in Sea of Oman
K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee
Top Content
Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence
Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV
Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance: State media Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance: State media
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More