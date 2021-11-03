.
Iran warns nuclear talks would fail unless Biden provides guarantees

Members of the media and officials tour the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
Members of the media and officials tour the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran warns nuclear talks would fail unless Biden provides guarantees

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Negotiations to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers will fail unless US President Joe Biden can guarantee that Washington will not again abandon the pact, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council tweeted on Wednesday.

“The US President, lacking authority, is not ready to give guarantees. If the current status quo continues, the result of negotiations is clear,” Ali Shamkhani tweeted.

