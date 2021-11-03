.
.
.
.
Iranian state TV says Iran thwarts US attempt to ‘steal’ oil in Sea of Oman

FILE PHOTO - An Iranian military fighter plane flies past an oil tanker during naval manoeuvres in the Gulf and Sea of Oman April 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fars News/File Photo
An Iranian military fighter plane flies past an oil tanker during naval maneuvers in the Gulf and Sea of Oman April 5, 2006. (File photo: Reuters)

Iranian state TV says Iran thwarts US attempt to 'steal' oil in Sea of Oman

Reuters, Dubai



Iranian state TV said on Wednesday Iran had foiled an attempt by the United States to “steal” oil in the Sea of Oman.

Iran’s Mehr news agency said this relates to a confrontation between speedboats of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and an American ship which left the scene. It said footage would be aired soon. Neither state TV nor Mehr said when the incident had taken place, but Mehr described it as “recent.”

