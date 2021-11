An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Valparaiso, Chile, early on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The quake was at a depth of 112 kilometer, EMSC said.

Read more:

USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon

Strong earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan: Weather bureau

At least one person dead after strong quake rattles Greek island of Crete