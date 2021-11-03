.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Republican Sears becomes first female lieutenant governor

  • Font
Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., Nov. 3, 2021. (AP)
Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., Nov. 3, 2021. (AP)

Republican Sears becomes first female lieutenant governor

Sears is also first woman of color to hold statewide office in Virginia.

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Republican Winsome Sears will become the first female lieutenant governor and the first woman of color to hold statewide office in Virginia.

Sears defeated Democrat Hala Ayala in Tuesday’s election.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sears rocketed out of political obscurity to win the GOP nomination on the strength of a campaign photo in which she posed holding a military rifle.

A former Marine, she also highlighted her background as a Jamaican immigrant, campaigning against illegal immigration.

Sears had a brief stint in electoral politics nearly 20 years ago as a one-term delegate in the General Assembly, representing parts of Hampton Roads.

Read more: A post-Trump test for Democrats to stave off defeat in Virginia election

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee
Top Content
Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence
Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
Sudan’s Hamdok wants coup reversed as condition for dialog: Spokesman Sudan’s Hamdok wants coup reversed as condition for dialog: Spokesman
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More