Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack: Official

A Taliban fighter, who was injured during a blast, is pictured at the entrance of the hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan November 2, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

A Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the fighters killed when his men responded to an ISIS attack on a hospital, officials said Wednesday.

Mokhlis, a member of the hardline Haqqani network and an officer in the Badri Corps special forces, is the most senior figure to have been killed since the Taliban seized the capital.

