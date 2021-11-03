Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack: Official

A Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the fighters killed when his men responded to an ISIS attack on a hospital, officials said Wednesday.

Mokhlis, a member of the hardline Haqqani network and an officer in the Badri Corps special forces, is the most senior figure to have been killed since the Taliban seized the capital.

