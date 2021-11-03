.
Senior US official flying to Ethiopia this week: State Department

Residents dig through rubble from a destroyed building at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The top US envoy for the Horn of Africa is heading to Ethiopia later this week as Washington and the international community look on with concern over the deteriorating situation.

“United States Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Ethiopia November 4 and 5,” a State Department spokesperson told Al Arabiya English.

“The United States is increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations and intercommunal violence in Ethiopia and is closely monitoring the situation,” the official said.

He added: “We call on all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue.”

On Tuesday, Feltman threatened sanctions over the ongoing fighting in Ethiopia.

