.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

COP26: 19 countries vow to end overseas fossil fuel finance

  • Font
President for COP26, Alok Sharma speaks on stage as he attends the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) at SECC in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 31, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS
President for COP26, Alok Sharma speaks on stage as he attends the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) at SECC in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 31, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

COP26: 19 countries vow to end overseas fossil fuel finance

AFP, Glasgow

Published: Updated:

At least 19 countries, including major emitters the US and Canada, on Thursday pledged to end all unabated overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022.

“Investing in unabated fossil-related energy projects increasingly entails both social and economic risks,” said a joint statement of signatories, released at the COP26 climate summit.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But major overseas funders of fossil fuel projects, China, Japan and South Korea, were not among the list of nations on the statement.

Announcing the initiative, which is the first of its kind to preclude new overseas oil and gas projects, Britain’s business minister Greg Hands said: “We must put public finance on the right side of history.”

“Ending international funding for all unabated fossil fuels is the next critical frontier we must deliver on if we are to keep 1.5C within reach,” he said, referring to the most ambitious Paris Agreement climate goal.

Unabated fossil fuel projects are those that do not deploy technology to absorb the carbon pollution they produce.

Read more:

COVID-19 pandemic, politics drive China’s Xi’s absence from global talks

As national leaders exit COP26, $130 trln worth of financiers take the stage

Bahrain’s Crown Prince visits Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at COP26

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
Top Content
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon
Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement
Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More