.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Indonesian zoo breeds Komodo dragons to save them from extinction

  • Font
A Komodo dragon, named Ganas, eats a raw egg at London Zoo in London, Britain, March 29, 2018. (Reuters)
A Komodo dragon, named Ganas, eats a raw egg at London Zoo in London, Britain, March 29, 2018. (Reuters)

Indonesian zoo breeds Komodo dragons to save them from extinction

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A zoo in Indonesia is breeding Komodo dragons in an effort to save the world’s largest lizards from extinction, with climate change posing new dangers for the fearsome creatures.

Young dragons, their forked tongue darting, creep about a zoo enclosure in the city of Surabaya. Some fight over a female while others look for prey in a pond.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The giant lizards are only found on the remote island of Komodo and several neighboring islands in eastern Indonesia. In September, the International Union for Conservation of Nature put them in its Red List of Threatened Species, citing an increasing threat posed by the impact of climate change.

Rising global temperatures and sea levels are expected to reduce the Komodo dragon’s suitable habitat by at least 30 percent in the next 45 years, it warned.

Zoo officials hope that their efforts to save the lizards will draw the attention of world leaders gathered in Glasgow to take steps to fight climate change.

Since launching the program, the zoo has built up its Komodo dragon population to 108 adults and 35 young ones with 40 eggs being incubated.

Zoo keeper Rukin said the temperature and humidity had to be just right for optimal mating.

It was hoped that dragons bred in captivity could be returned to the wild, he said.

“I hope we can breed them well and correctly,” said Rukin.

He said he hoped the project would ensure that future generations would still be able to see the dragons in real life, not just in pictures.

Read more:

Komodo dragon, two-in-five shark species lurch toward extinction

Komodo dragon dies at Indonesia’s ‘death zoo’

Toby, world’s oldest white rhino, dies in northern Italian zoo aged 54

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee
Top Content
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
Saudi residential boom sees apartment prices climb at fastest pace in five years Saudi residential boom sees apartment prices climb at fastest pace in five years
Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More