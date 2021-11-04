More than 100 Houthis killed near Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition

The Arab coalition in Yemen said Thursday it had killed 115 Houthis in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces.

The coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has reported near-daily strikes over the past three weeks that it claims have now resulted in some 2,600 deaths among the Iran-backed Houthis.

But the Houthis, who have for months waged an offensive against the government stronghold, rarely comment on losses, and AFP cannot independently verify the tolls.

“Fourteen military vehicles have been destroyed and 115” Houthis killed in the latest 24 hours, the Arab coalition said in a statement published by Saudi Arabia’s official SPA press agency.

The Houthis were killed in raids in the Sirwah district, west of Marib city, and Al-Jawf province, north of it, SPA added.

On Wednesday evening, the coalition posted video footage on Twitter of what claimed to be raids.

The Houthis began a major push to seize the city in February and, after a lull, they renewed their offensive in September.

A pro-government military official had told AFP on Tuesday that the Houthis have made “new advances amid ongoing clashes with pro-government troops”, and the Houthis said they were on the outskirts of the city.

On Wednesday, the Houthis attacked telecommunication towers in Marib with a ballistic missile “which led to the interruption of communications services in many areas”, according to a government military official.

The attack aimed to “cut communication between the... army and the tribes” that are fighting alongside the pro-government forces, in order to “accelerate the collapse of the fronts surrounding the city of Marib”, he added.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting Arab coalition forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

