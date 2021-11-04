.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

One migrant dead, one missing as 400 rescued from English Channel

  • Font
Migrants who launched from the coast of northern France cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. Picture taken August 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Migrants who launched from the coast of northern France cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. Picture taken August 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

One migrant dead, one missing as 400 rescued from English Channel

AFP, Lille

Published: Updated:

One migrant died and one went missing as more than 400 were rescued after their vessels sank in the Channel en route to Britain, French authorities said on Thursday.

“More than 400 people were saved. Unfortunately, despite efforts, one is missing and another one was declared dead” during the course of the day on Wednesday, the French maritime prefecture said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier, Dunkirk prosecutor Sebastien Pieve told AFP that the person who drowned was an adult male who was aboard an overcrowded boat that sank.

Pieve said attempted crossings between France and Britain had increased this week, likely because of favorable weather conditions.

The past three years have seen a significant rise in attempted Channel crossings by migrants, despite warnings of the dangers in the busy shipping lane between northern France and southern England, which is subject to strong currents and low temperatures.

In 2020, around 9,500 people made or attempted crossings, compared with 2,300 in 2019 and 600 in 2018.

According to a count by Britain’s domestic news agency PA, more than 17,000 migrants have made the crossing to Britain in small boats since the beginning of the year, more than double the figure for the whole of 2020.

Read more:

UK calls off search for migrant lost in English Channel

Bulgaria sends soldiers to tackle migrant influx from Turkey

Turkish cargo ship with hundreds of Afghan migrants docks at Greek port

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker in October, still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker in October, still hold vessel
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
Top Content
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon
Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement
Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More