.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine appoints new defense minister to strengthen army

  • Font
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov at a session of parliament in Kiev, Ukraine November 4, 2021, as lawmakers later voted to appoint him as the new defense minister. (Reuters/Oleksandr Klymenko)
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov at a session of parliament in Kiev, Ukraine November 4, 2021, as lawmakers later voted to appoint him as the new defense minister. (Reuters/Oleksandr Klymenko)

Ukraine appoints new defense minister to strengthen army

AFP

Published: Updated:

Ukraine on Thursday appointed a new defense minister with a mandate to strengthen the army, as the country remains locked in conflict with pro-Russia separatists.

Oleksiy Reznikov, a lawyer with limited military experience, replaces Andriy Taran, who resigned earlier this week reportedly for health reasons.

A total of 273 lawmakers in the 450-seat Ukrainian parliament voted to approve the candidacy of Reznikov, who was nominated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Introducing Reznikov to lawmakers in parliament, Zelensky said that his main task would be “to strengthen the defense capacity of the army.”

The Ukrainian army is locked in a simmering conflict with pro-Russia separatists in the country’s east that erupted after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

“The cost of temporary occupation must constantly increase” for the separatists, Reznikov, 55, told lawmakers ahead of the vote.

He added that a strong army is “one of the most powerful diplomatic” tools, vowing “to improve military compatibility with NATO countries.”

Reznikov had been working as the minister for reintegration of separatist-held areas from March 2020, and represented Ukraine in peace talks with Russia and OSCE monitors.

His predecessor Taran was criticized for insufficient reform of the country’s under-resourced military.

The appointment comes after Ukraine on Monday denied reports of a Russian military build-up near its eastern border that raised fears of a new escalation in fighting with the separatists.

After a spike in violence early this year, Russia in March amassed around 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders.

Under pressure from Kiev’s Western allies, Moscow later announced a pullback, but both Ukraine and the United States said at the time the withdrawal was limited.

The conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives to date.

Read more:

Russian troops now number 90,000 near Ukraine border after exercises, Kiev says

Turkey says cannot be blamed for Ukraine’s drone use against pro-Moscow rebels

Erdogan says Turkey is working for resolution of Ukraine-Russia tensions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
Top Content
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon
Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement
Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More