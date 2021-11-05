.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

France orders poultry lockdown due to bird flu

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: Workers vaccinate chicks with the H9 bird flu vaccine at a farm in Changfeng county, Anhui province, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Workers vaccinate chicks with the H9 bird flu vaccine at a farm in Changfeng county, Anhui province, April 14, 2013. (File photo: Reuters)

France orders poultry lockdown due to bird flu

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

French farmers were ordered Friday to keep their poultry indoors due to the heightened risk of bird flu being spread by migratory birds.

The order published in the French official journal follows a similar measure adopted in the Netherlands last week after a case of the highly-contagious H5 strain of bird flu was discovered on a poultry farm and 36,000 birds were slaughtered as a protective measure.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The rising infection rate in migratory corridors justifies raising the risk level” for all of metropolitan France to “high”, said the order.

The French agricultural ministry said separately that 130 outbreaks of bird flu in wild fowl and farm poultry have been discovered since August in Europe.

So far no cases have been found among professional poultry farmers in France.

The French government hopes that the lockdown will help avoid a repeat of last year, when bird flu was found in nearly 500 locations, severely disrupting the production of foie gras from ducks in southwestern France.

Read more:

Dutch order poultry indoors after avian flu outbreak

Young woman dies of H5N6 bird flu in southern China: Hong Kong health officials

Outbreak of avian flu detected in Benin: Agriculture ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy
Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai
US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
Top US military general meets Lebanese Army commander, Pentagon reaffirms support Top US military general meets Lebanese Army commander, Pentagon reaffirms support
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More