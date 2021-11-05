.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pentagon can’t say when Lockheed F-35 will finish combat testing

  • Font
A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, (File Photo: Reuters)
A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, (File Photo: Reuters)

Pentagon can’t say when Lockheed F-35 will finish combat testing

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Pentagon officials still haven’t set a date for Lockheed Martin’s F-35, the costliest US weapons system, to complete the final 42 percent of mission testing to determine whether it’s up to countering the top Russian and Chinese air defenses and fighters.

The F-35 was supposed to fly one month of testing in a highly advanced simulator last December, the latest delay since the original goal of 2017.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But that was postponed yet again by unresolved technical problems in the “Joint Simulation Environment” test facility, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, the Pentagon’s office of operational testing estimated in January that the exercise would commence midyear or by this December.

Defense Department acquisition, legal and testing officials didn’t arrive at a new date when they met last month to review progress of software and verification procedures needed to validate that the simulation of 64 sorties will replicate real-world encounters.

The simulation “will be executed after the JSE capabilities are sufficiently validated, verified, and accredited to conduct the mission trials,” Pentagon acquisition spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said in a statement. Asked when the Defense Department’s F-35 program office will set a new schedule, Laura Seal, a spokeswoman, said “we will provide updates when we have them.”

The Pentagon’s test office reiterated in a statement its long-standing view that the simulation is necessary as part of legally required testing before Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed can proceed with full-rate production. Of a potential fleet of 3,000 or more F-35s for the US and international customers, 720 already have been delivered. Those may need to be retrofitted based on findings from the tests.

Test teams have completed 89 F-35 in-flight missions, according to the testing office, and the 64 remaining sorties in the simulator will complete the missions required in the congressional mandated trials.

Read more: Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy
Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai
Iran says its stockpile of 60 pct enriched uranium has reached 25 kg Iran says its stockpile of 60 pct enriched uranium has reached 25 kg
US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More