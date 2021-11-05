.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible

  • Font
A soldier from the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) gestures after finishing training in the field of Dabat, 70 kilometres northeast of the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on September 14, 2021. (AFP)
A soldier from the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) gestures after finishing training in the field of Dabat, northeast of Gondar, Sept. 14, 2021. (AFP)

US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman landed in Ethiopia on Thursday as part of Washington's push to ease the fighting.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US Embassy in Addis Ababa Friday called on all American citizens to leave Ethiopia “as soon as possible,” in a statement posted on the embassy’s website.

“The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise US citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible,” the statement read.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US citizens looking to leave the crisis-struck country can do so from the Bole International Airport, the US Embassy said.

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman landed in Ethiopia on Thursday as part of Washington's push to ease fighting.

PM Abiy Ahmed called on citizens to arm themselves and fight back against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). His government also declared a state of emergency.

Read more: Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy
Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai
Iran says its stockpile of 60 pct enriched uranium has reached 25 kg Iran says its stockpile of 60 pct enriched uranium has reached 25 kg
US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More