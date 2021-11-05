US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible

The US Embassy in Addis Ababa Friday called on all American citizens to leave Ethiopia “as soon as possible,” in a statement posted on the embassy’s website.

“The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise US citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible,” the statement read.

US citizens looking to leave the crisis-struck country can do so from the Bole International Airport, the US Embassy said.

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman landed in Ethiopia on Thursday as part of Washington's push to ease fighting.

PM Abiy Ahmed called on citizens to arm themselves and fight back against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). His government also declared a state of emergency.

