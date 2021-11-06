.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Four women found dead in northern Afghanistan, Taliban confirm

  • Font
An Afghan soldier in front of a Mi-17 transport helicopter of the Afghan air force in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan on March 28, 2017. Picture taken March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Sabine Siebold
An Afghan soldier in front of a Mi-17 transport helicopter of the Afghan air force in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan on March 28, 2017. Picture taken March 28, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Four women found dead in northern Afghanistan, Taliban confirm

AFP, Kabul

Published: Updated:

Four women have been found dead in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban government said on Saturday, following reports that activists had been killed.

Two suspects have been arrested after the four bodies were found at a house in the city’s fifth police district, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti said in a video statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The arrested people have admitted in initial interrogation that the women were invited to the house by them. Further investigations are under way and the case has been referred to court,” he said.

Khosti did not identify the victims, but a source in Mazar-i-Sharif told AFP that at least one of the dead was a women’s rights activist, whose family does not wish to speak to the media.

A report on BBC Persian, citing civil society sources, said the four women were friends and colleagues who had hoped to travel to Mazar-i-Sharif airport for a flight out of the country.

A rights group source told AFP on condition of anonymity that the women received a call that they thought was an invitation to join an evacuation flight and were picked up by a car, only to be found dead later.

The Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August after a 20-year war against the former US-backed government, are a deeply conservative Islamist movement.

Under their last period of rule women were banned from public life and since the group’s return to government many rights activists have fled the country.

Some women who remained have held street protests in Kabul demanding that their rights be respected and that girls be allowed to attend public high schools.

Taliban fighters have broken up some of the protests, and the government has threatened to arrest any journalists covering unauthorized gatherings.

But the movement’s leaders have insisted that their fighters are not authorized to kill activists and have promised that any who do will be punished.

Read more:

Baby handed to US soldiers in chaos of Afghanistan airlift still missing

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon

Roadside bomb targets Taliban patrol, kills two in Afghanistan ISIS hub

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible
Official UAE 50th National Day celebration to take place, be livestreamed in Hatta Official UAE 50th National Day celebration to take place, be livestreamed in Hatta
Astronauts to return from International Space Station next week: NASA Astronauts to return from International Space Station next week: NASA
US forms task force to help diplomats, citizens evacuate Ethiopia after warning US forms task force to help diplomats, citizens evacuate Ethiopia after warning
Iraqi security forces clash with pro-Iran protestors in Baghdad Iraqi security forces clash with pro-Iran protestors in Baghdad
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More