UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia

A tank damaged during the fighting between Ethiopia's National Defense Force (ENDF) and Tigray Special Force stands on the outskirts of Humera town in Ethiopia July 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

The UN Security Council called on Friday for a ceasefire in Ethiopia, expressing “deep concern” as Tigrayan fighters threatened to advance an assault on the capital Addis Ababa.

“The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia,” the UNSC said in a statement.

“They further call to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.”

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) formed an alliance with eight other anti-government factions to oust Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, the latest development in a year-long war that has claimed the lives of thousands and displaced more than two million people.

Tigrayan and allied forces have threatened to march on Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian army is preparing for a confrontation and has asked retired military personnel to rejoin the army to fight the Tigrayan forces.

The international community has renewed calls for a ceasefire. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday: “We call on the Government of Ethiopia to halt its military campaign, including air strikes in population centers in Tigray and mobilization of ethnic militias.”

He added: “We call on the forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) to immediately stop the current advance towards Addis Ababa.”

