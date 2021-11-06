Watch: Women in Ethiopia weep as men forcibly taken to fight against Tigray forces

Ethiopian women wept and screamed as men were forced on to buses taking them to fight on the frontlines against Tigray forces, social media videos showed, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government prepares to confront the Tigrayan advance on Addis Ababa.

“Government soldiers in Bale, Oromia restrain weeping mothers attempting to retrieve their sons being forcibly taken to fight the civil war,” a twitter user said of the video.

Ethiopia’s parliament declared a state of emergency earlier this week, which allows ordering “citizens whose age are fit for military service and who are in possession of firearms to take military training, [or] to take orders for military missions.”

The army is preparing for a confrontation with Tigrayan forces and has asked retired military personnel to rejoin the army to fight.

PM Abiy said on Saturday there was a “sacrifice to pay” to save the country in a message to the public.

“There is a sacrifice to pay. But the sacrifice will save Ethiopia… This is a challenging time when heroes are born,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) formed an alliance with eight other anti-government factions to oust Abiy’s government, the latest development in a year-long war that has claimed the lives of thousands and displaced more than two million people.

Tigrayan and allied forces have threatened to march on Addis Ababa.

