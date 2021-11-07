.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Man arrested following stabbing of 10-year-old child in Munich department store

  • Font
Police guard the area at Rosenheimer Platz square in Munich, Germany. (File photo: AP)
Police guard the area at Rosenheimer Platz square in Munich, Germany. (File photo: AP)

Man arrested following stabbing of 10-year-old child in Munich department store

The Associated Press, Vienna

Published: Updated:

A 57-year-old man stabbed a 10-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a department store in Munich on Saturday evening, German police told the news agency dpa.

Approximately 50 officers responded to the scene at a TK Maxx department store in Munich, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The child was wounded on his neck and shoulder. He was transported to a hospital and police said his injuries are severe but not life-threatening.

According to Bayerischer Rundfunk, there is no known connection between the man and the child.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being investigated for attempted homicide.

Read more: Train attacker stabbed four passengers ‘at random’: German police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report
Top Content
Iraq military: PM targeted in failed ‘assassination’ attempt, drone struck his house Iraq military: PM targeted in failed ‘assassination’ attempt, drone struck his house
Watch: Women in Ethiopia weep as men forcibly taken to fight against Tigray forces Watch: Women in Ethiopia weep as men forcibly taken to fight against Tigray forces
India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’ Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’
Abu Dhabi sets up dual English-Arabic language family court for non-Muslims Abu Dhabi sets up dual English-Arabic language family court for non-Muslims
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More