Man arrested following stabbing of 10-year-old child in Munich department store
A 57-year-old man stabbed a 10-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a department store in Munich on Saturday evening, German police told the news agency dpa.
Approximately 50 officers responded to the scene at a TK Maxx department store in Munich, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported.
The child was wounded on his neck and shoulder. He was transported to a hospital and police said his injuries are severe but not life-threatening.
According to Bayerischer Rundfunk, there is no known connection between the man and the child.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being investigated for attempted homicide.
