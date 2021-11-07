Two-year-old boy killed after being hit by stray bullets

A two-year-old boy was killed after being hit with stray bullets while riding in a car in the city of Oakland in the US state of California, CBS reported.

Police responded to calls at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told CBS.

The victims were driving a white Lexus sedan on Interstate 880 when their car was hit by gunfire.

A 23-month-old child in the Lexus was hit and was rushed to Oakland Children’s hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The road was closed for several hours while police gathered evidence.

Detectives said that evidence shows the victims were probably not deliberately targeted and were hit by stray bullets.

