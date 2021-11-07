.
UN chief Guterres ‘strongly condemns’ attack on Iraqi PM

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres addresses the media in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres addresses the media. (File photo: Reuters)

AFP, United Nations, United States

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday “strongly” condemned the attack that targeted Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, calling for restraint and a rejection of violence.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi earlier today. He calls for the perpetrators of this crime to be held accountable,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres also called on Iraqis “to exercise utmost restraint and reject all violence and any attempts to destabilize Iraq.”

