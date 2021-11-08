.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bird flu spreads to Poland, hitting farms totaling 650,000 poultry: OIE

  • Font
A file photo shows emergency service workers lock up a swan flock in a special cage on the banks of the Vistula river in Torun, northern Poland. (AP)
A file photo shows emergency service workers lock up a swan flock in a special cage on the banks of the Vistula river in Torun, northern Poland. (AP)

Bird flu spreads to Poland, hitting farms totaling 650,000 poultry: OIE

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Poland has reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totaling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

Poland is the European Union’s largest poultry producer.

Five outbreaks, of which four were at fattening turkey farms and one at a chicken broiler farm, were found in the eastern part of the country while another was discovered at a turkey and geese farm in the western part of the country, the OIE said, citing a report from Polish authorities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bird flu, most often carried from one country to the other by migrating wild birds, has been spreading rapidly in Europe, raising concern in the poultry industry after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds and international trade restrictions.

The French government on Friday put the entire country on high alert for bird flu, extending a requirement to keep all poultry flocks indoors.

This comes after Dutch authorities last month also ordered commercial farms to keep all flocks inside after bird flu was reported on a farm.

Meanwhile, in Britain an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu was reported at a small poultry unit in central England on Monday. Britain last week declared a nationwide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, ordering farms and bird keepers to toughen biosecurity measures.

Read more:

France reports second outbreak of highly contagious bird flu on farm

Dutch order poultry indoors after avian flu outbreak

France orders poultry lockdown due to bird flu

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources
Top Content
India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities
Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More