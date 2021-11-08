.
Iran says US sanctions must be lifted in verifiable process

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saied Khatibzadeh gestures during a press conference in Tehran on February 22, 2021. Iran hailed as a significant achievement a temporary agreement Tehran reached with the head of the UN nuclear watchdog on site inspections. That deal effectively bought time as the United States, European powers and Tehran try to salvage the 2015 nuclear agreement that has been on the brink of collapse since Donald Trump withdrew from it.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saied Khatibzadeh gestures during a press conference in Tehran on February 22, 2021.

Iran said on Monday that the United States should provide guarantees that Washington will not abandon again Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, if talks to revive the agreement succeed.

Indirect talks between Iran and the US, which stalled in June after the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, are set to resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna to find ways to reinstate the deal that Washington abandoned three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Echoing Iran’s official stance, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Washington must lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran by former US President Donald Trump in a verifiable process.

He also added that Washington should “recognize its fault in ditching the pact”.

Read more:

Ahead of nuclear talks resumption, Iran says it doubled stock of enriched uranium

Iran nuclear chief wants to speed up conversion of Arak heavy water reactor

Iran has 120 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium: Head of Atomic Agency

