.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

  • Font
A Taliban fighter stands guard in a vehicle near the venue of an open-air rally in a field on the outskirts of Kabul on October 3, 2021. (AFP)
A Taliban fighter stands guard in a vehicle near the venue of an open-air rally in a field on the outskirts of Kabul on October 3, 2021. (AFP)

US says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by ISIS terrorist group’s affiliate in Afghanistan and remains deeply concerned about al-Qaeda’s ongoing presence there, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Monday.

He spoke to reporters by telephone from Brussels, where he briefed NATO allies on US talks with the Taliban and held consultations on stabilizing Afghanistan following the group’s takeover in August and the US troop withdrawal.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

West, who is due to travel on to Pakistan, India and Russia for more consultations, said the United States is preparing for the next round of talks with the Taliban in Doha, but he did not give a date.

With winter approaching, impoverished Afghanistan has emerged from all-out war into a humanitarian crisis as millions face growing hunger amid soaring food prices, a drought and an economy in freefall, fueled by a shortage of hard cash.

The Taliban also are confronting increasing attacks by its ideological foe, ISIS-Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K, the regional terrorist group affiliate.

West said Washington is “worried about the uptick in ISIS-K attacks, and we want the Taliban to be successful against them. When it comes to other (militant) groups, look, al-Qaeda continues to have a presence there that we’re very concerned about.”

Al-Qaeda’s presence “is an issue of ongoing concern for us in our dialogue with the Taliban,” he continued.

US officials believe that ISIS-K could develop the ability to stage attacks outside of Afghanistan within six to 12 months and that al-Qaeda could do the same within one to two years.

On other issues, West said that Washington is not seriously considering reopening its Kabul embassy for now, and wants to see the Taliban “establish a record of responsible conduct” before assessing that option.

Read more:

Intelligence suggests ISIS-K, al-Qaeda could attack US within months: Pentagon

ISIS claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar

ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources
Top Content
India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities
Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
‘Gulf Shooting 2021’ drill kicks off with Saudi, US, Kuwait participation ‘Gulf Shooting 2021’ drill kicks off with Saudi, US, Kuwait participation
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More