Philippine president’s daughter withdraws from mayor re-election

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the annual state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 26, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew her candidacy to run again for mayor of Davao City, just days ahead of a deadline for changes to be made in entries for a presidential election next year.

Duterte-Carpio in a statement on Facebook declined to say why and told her supporters that further announcements would be made later. She has come top in opinion polls throughout this year on preferred candidates to succeed her father as president, but has said she does not want the job.

