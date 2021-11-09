Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study

A study conducted by a British research team has concluded that a regular bedtime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. is linked to better heart health and lower risks of heart disease.

A total of 88,000 volunteers were studied during the research where each person wore a tracking bracelet that monitored sleep and wake times over a seven-day period.



The researchers then tracked what happened to the heart and circulatory health of the volunteers over an average of six years, according to the study published in the European Heart Journal.

Over 3,000 of the adults reportedly developed cardiovascular disease with many having been people whose bedtime was later or earlier than the “ideal” 10 to 11 p.m. timing.

In a report by the BBC, study author Dr. David Plans, from the University of Exeter, was quoted as saying: “While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health.”

According to the author, “the riskiest time” was sleeping after midnight as it reportedly “may reduce the likelihood of seeing morning light, which resets the body clock.”

A senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, told the BBC that “This large study suggests that going to sleep between 10 and 11 p.m. could be the sweet spot for most people to keep their heart healthy long-term.”

Regina Giblin continued, “However, it's important to remember that this study can only show an association and can’t prove cause and effect. More research is needed into sleep timing and duration as a risk factor for heart and circulatory diseases.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it is recommended for adults to get between 7-9 hours of sleep per night.

“Although the amount of sleep you get each day is important, other aspects of your sleep also contribute to your health and well-being. Good sleep quality is also essential,” the CDC said on its website.

Signs of poor sleep quality include not feeling rested even after getting enough sleep, repeatedly waking up during the night, and experiencing symptoms of sleep disorders (such as snoring or gasping for air).

