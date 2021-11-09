.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Unprecedented migrant wave from Belarus threatens ‘security of entire EU’: Poland PM

  • Font
Polish border guards stand near the barbed wire as migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP)
Polish border guards stand near the barbed wire as migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP)

Unprecedented migrant wave from Belarus threatens ‘security of entire EU’: Poland PM

AFP, Warsaw

Published: Updated:

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said onTuesday that an unprecedented wave of migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus threatened the security of the entire European Union.

“Sealing the Polish border is our national interest. But today the stability and security of the entire EU is at stake,” Morawiecki said on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This hybrid attack of (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko’s regime is aimed at all of us. We will not be intimidated and will defend peace in Europe with our partners from NATO and EU.”

Belarus denied the charges that it was coordinating the attempted crossings.

The Belarusian defense ministry called the allegations “unfounded and unsubstantiated” and accused Poland of “deliberately” escalating tensions.

On Monday, Poland blocked a bid by hundreds of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- to breach the razor-wire border fence as thousands more massed in the area.

The latest grim chapter of Europe’s migrant crisis saw Washington and Brussels call on Minsk to stop what they describe as an orchestrated influx.

NATO on Monday also hit out at Minsk, accusing the government there of using the migrants as political pawns, while the European Union called for fresh sanctions against Belarus.

Brussels says Lukashenko has encouraged the migrant flow in retaliation for existing EU sanctions imposed over its dismal human rights record. Lukashenko, for his part, has denied the allegations.

Read more:

Poland finds evidence of extremism on migrants’ phones crossing border with Belarus

In Iraq Kurdish town, many undertake perilous route to Europe via Belarus

EU bans overflight of its 27-nation airspace by Belarus airlines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More