.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fumio Kishida reelected as Japanese PM

  • Font
File photo of Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Fumio Kishida smiling as he joins a live interview with news channels individually after Japan's general election, at the party headquarters, in Tokyo, Japan, October 31, 2021. (Reuters)
File photo of Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Fumio Kishida smiling as he joins a live interview with news channels individually after Japan's general election, at the party headquarters, in Tokyo, Japan, October 31, 2021. (Reuters)

Fumio Kishida reelected as Japanese PM

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Fumio Kishida was reelected as Japan’s prime minister Wednesday after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Elected just over a month ago by parliament, Kishida called a quick election in which his governing party secured 261 seats in the 465-member lower house — the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber legislature — enough to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament.

The Oct. 31 victory increases his grip on power and is seen as a mandate from voters for his weeks-old government to tackle the pandemic-battered economy, virus measures and other challenges.

Later Wednesday, he will form his second Cabinet.

Read more:

Japan govt condemns ‘brutal’ Halloween stabbing, fire attack on Tokyo train

Japan ruling coalition projected to keep majority, PM Kishida’s party battered: NHK

Japan kicks off election campaign as support for the ruling LDP dips

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman
US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad
UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More