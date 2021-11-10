Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves at least 16 dead, thousands displaced

At least 16 people have died in floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka following more than a week of heavy rain, officials said on Wednesday.

The disaster management center said more than 5,000 people have been displaced from their homes and have taken shelter in relatives’ homes or government-run relief centers.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Most deaths have occurred due to drowning and lightning strikes. At least one person is reported missing.

Months of October and November are usually the northeastern monsoon season in Sri Lanka. However, higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country this year.

Read more: Landslides, flash floods leave 24 dead as heavy rains batter northern Indian state