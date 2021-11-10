.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israeli ambassador to UK flees London university event amid pro-Palestine protests

  • Font
Tzipi Hotovely, Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom. (Twitter)
Tzipi Hotovely, Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom. (Twitter)

Israeli ambassador to UK flees London university event amid pro-Palestine protests

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely was forced to flee an event at the London School of Economics on Tuesday evening due to a large protest led by pro-Palestinian activists.

The activists were protesting against Hotovely’s presence, a video released on social media showed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The protesters chanted, “Aren’t you ashamed?” as the official, clutching a flower bouquet, was evacuated under heavy security trying to get her into a vehicle.

The Israeli ambassador was invited to London School of Economics’ student union to partake in a debate forum, online news media the Times of Israel reported on Wednesday.

The protest targeted Hotovely, preventing her from taking part in the debate, saying that she had “advocated for settler colonialism, engaged in Islamophobic rhetoric and has perpetuated anti-Palestinian racism.”

The move instigated widespread opposition from pro-Palestinian activists and other groups for “platforming racism,” the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli embassy has not yet commented on the incident.

“This is deeply disturbing, I am so sorry Ambassador Hotovely,” tweeted UK vaccine minister and Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi.

The controversy behind Hotovely’s appointment stems from her being a member of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and was appointmented by him to the post after serving as the country’s settlements minister.

Read more: Israel’s army using facial recognition surveillance in Palestinian city

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival
‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa ‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa
Top Content
UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain
US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad
Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More