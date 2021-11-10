Original Apple computer hand-built by Steve Jobs sells for $400,000 at US auction

An original Apple computer which was built by the tech giant’s co-founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs in 2017 has been auctioned off for $400,000 in the US, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The rare wood-cased Apple computer, which can still function, is one of 200 of its kind that were made and sold in kit form. It is believed that around 20 of these Apple-1 machines were still able to function.

The computer in question only had two owners, a college professor and his student who he previously sold the machine to for $650, said John Moran Auctioneers in California.

Its sale also included user manuals and Apple software on two cassette tapes.

“This kind of the holy grail for vintage electronics and computer tech collectors,” Apple-1 expert Corey Choen told the Los Angeles Times ahead of the auction which took place on Tuesday.

“That really makes it exciting for a lot of people,” he added.

These computers sold for $666.66 in 1976 because Wozniak liked repeating numbers, according to the BBC.

The auctioned computer is not the world’s highest-grossing Apple- 1 machine. The distinction belongs to one of the firm’s first pre-assembled computers which sold for $905,000 at a Bonhams auction in New York in 2014. The relic is thought to be one of the first batch of Apple- 1 machines assembled by the firm’s cofounders at Job’s family garage in the summer of 1976, according to Reuters.

Auction house Bonhams had said it expected to sell the machine, which was working as of September, for between $300,000 and $500,000.

