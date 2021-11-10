.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US says ethnic-based arrests ‘completely unacceptable’ in Ethiopia

  • Font
A soldier from the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) gestures after finishing training in the field of Dabat, 70 kilometres northeast of the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on September 14, 2021. (AFP)
A soldier from the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) gestures after finishing training in the field of Dabat, 70 kilometres northeast of the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on September 14, 2021. (AFP)

US says ethnic-based arrests ‘completely unacceptable’ in Ethiopia

AFP

Published: Updated:

The US on Tuesday condemned arrests based on ethnicity in Ethiopia after the detentions of UN staff reportedly from the Tigrayan community.

“Security force harassment and detention on the basis of ethnicity is completely unacceptable,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Price pointed to reports that the UN staff arrested in Addis Ababa belonged to the Tigrayan community amid an offensive led by rebels in Tigray that has come closer to the capital Addis Ababa.

“We equally condemn revenge attacks by militants” from the Tigray People's Liberation Front, Price said.

The detentions come as US envoy Jeffrey Feltman visits Ethiopia as he seeks to back efforts for an immediate ceasefire in the intensifying year-long support.

The United States again voiced hope for efforts led by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, who is serving as an envoy by the African Union.

Obasanjo has “spoken to this window of opportunity that he believes -- and, in turn, we believe -- does exist and continues to exist,” Price said.

Read more:

UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital

UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia

Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler
Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman
UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital
UK COVID-19 rules updated to recognize UAE travelers with Sinopharm, Sinovac UK COVID-19 rules updated to recognize UAE travelers with Sinopharm, Sinovac
Cuban businesses plead for US sanctions lift Cuban businesses plead for US sanctions lift
WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 bln COVID-19 vaccine syringes WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 bln COVID-19 vaccine syringes
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More