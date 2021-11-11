Russia scrambles fighter jet to intercept British spy plane near annexed Crimea

Russia said on Thursday it had scrambled a fighter jet to intercept a British spy plane operating near Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia’s defense ministry said the British foray was part of a wider uptick in military activity by the United States and its allies in the Black Sea region, something that President Vladimir Putin complained about to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call on Thursday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry said it had scrambled a Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jet to intercept a British Boeing RC-135 reconnaissance plane which it said had been trying to get close to Crimea. It said the British plane had changed course away from Crimea after being approached by the Russian plane.

Putin told Merkel by phone on Thursday that Western actions in the Black Sea region were destabilizing, dangerous and provocative, the Kremlin said.

The defense ministry said in its statement that the increased NATO activity involved two US warships, strategic aviation and four NATO spy planes in the last 24 hours, including the British one.

It said it looked like an attempt by NATO to scout out a potential theatre of war, something it said might come in handy in the event that Ukraine tried to take back by force its eastern Donbass region, which it lost control of to Russian-backed separatists in 2014.

It said two Russian warships were tracking the US vessels.

British warship HMS Defender in June exercised what London said were internationally recognized freedom of navigation rules in Ukrainian territorial waters near Crimea, drawing a fierce response from Moscow.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and says the waters around it belong to Moscow now despite most countries continuing to recognize the peninsula as Ukrainian.

Read more:

Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort US strategic bombers over Black Sea: RIA

NATO gradually gathering forces near border: Russian defense chief

Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Western part of Pacific