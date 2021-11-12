.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Australia PM Morrison denied lying, rejects French accusation 

  • Font
In this file photo taken on June 15, 2021 Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison gestures as he leaves 10 Downing street in central London. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on June 15, 2021 Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison gestures as he leaves 10 Downing street in central London. (File photo: AFP)

Australia PM Morrison denied lying, rejects French accusation

AFP, Sydney

Published: Updated:

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied having ever lied in public life on Friday and said he had the thick skin needed to deal with allegations of dishonesty including from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Asked if he had ever told a lie in public life, Morrison told an interviewer on Melbourne’s 3AW radio: “I don’t believe I have, no, no.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Macron this month accused the Australian leader of outright lying to him over a multi-billion-dollar submarine contract with Australia, which was scrapped without warning in September.

Macron discovered at the last moment that Australia had secretly negotiated a deal to buy nuclear-powered submarines in talks with the United States and Britain.

“I don’t think. I know,” Macron said when asked by Australian reporters if Scott Morrison was untruthful in their private dealings.

Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, a bitter rival from within the same conservative Liberal Party, added to the controversy by saying Morrison had a reputation for lying.

Morrison’s truthfulness has become a major point of debate in Australian politics, and a potential point of weakness as he seeks a second term in elections expected next May.

But Morrison brushed the issue aside: “I have learned in public life over a long period of time to not have a thin skin.”

Morrison said such accusations did not distract him and that he was confident he took the right decision in scrapping the French submarine deal to protect Australia’s national defense.

“I was not intimidated by the fact that that might upset some people and ruffle some feathers,” he said, stressing that the US nuclear submarine technology had not been shared with another nation since 1958.

Read more:

French ambassador accuses Australia of deceit over submarine deal

Former Australian PM Paul Keating says submarine deal protects US

Blinken to visit Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal to discuss climate change, pandemic

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
Top Content
Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery
King Salman approves granting Saudi citizenship to distinguished individuals King Salman approves granting Saudi citizenship to distinguished individuals
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department
Syria signs agreement with UAE firms to build 300 megawatt power station Syria signs agreement with UAE firms to build 300 megawatt power station
UAE selected to host COP28 climate conference in 2023 UAE selected to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More