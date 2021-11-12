.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Top Afghan woman prosecutor granted Italian citizenship: Minister

  • Font
From left are Selay Ghaffar, Maria Bashir, Fowzia Koofi, Clinton and Dr. Sima Samar. (File photo: Reuters)
From left are Selay Ghaffar, Maria Bashir, Fowzia Koofi, Clinton and Dr. Sima Samar. (File photo: Reuters)

Top Afghan woman prosecutor granted Italian citizenship: Minister

AFP, Rome

Published: Updated:

Italy has granted citizenship to Afghanistan’s first woman chief prosecutor after she fled the Taliban takeover of her war-torn country, a minister said on Thursday.

Maria Bashir, 51, was evacuated in September after the United States withdrew its last troops on August 30.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As chief prosecutor in the western province of Herat since 2009, she had battled corruption, violence against women and child marriage.

The US State Department recognized her with an award in 2011 for showing courage in the face of Taliban threats, and Time magazine listed her among its 100 most influential people the same year.

Justice Minister Marta Cartabia said Italy, through giving her Italian nationality, wanted to show its “support to all the other Afghan women, who continue to fight for their freedom and rights at a high price”.

Cartabia had welcomed Bashir when she landed in Italy on September 9.

As it approved the decision late on Wednesday, Italy’s cabinet said Bashir had “worked closely with the Italian authorities while they were in (Afghanistan), contributing to reinforcing institutions and, more generally, the rule of law”.

In comments relayed by the ANSA news agency, Bashir said she was “honored” and hoped to be able to continue working for Afghan women, “with the help of our Italian friends”.

Bashir lived under Taliban rule in the 90s, which she described in 2010 to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime as “a particularly grim time for women”.

“Everybody was scared to go to work and I, too, had to stay at home. So, I started a secret school at home, for the neighborhood girls,” she told the UN body.

Italy was one of five countries most involved with NATO’s US-led mission in Afghanistan along with Germany, Britain and Turkey.

In early September, Rome said it had evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans following the Taliban takeover.

Read more:

UN refugee agency says number of displaced people worldwide tops 84 million

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Pakistan’s Islamabad

Afghanistan ‘at the brink of economic collapse,’ Pakistan’s FM warns

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
Top Content
Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery
King Salman approves granting Saudi citizenship to distinguished individuals King Salman approves granting Saudi citizenship to distinguished individuals
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department
Syria signs agreement with UAE firms to build 300 megawatt power station Syria signs agreement with UAE firms to build 300 megawatt power station
UAE selected to host COP28 climate conference in 2023 UAE selected to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More