Two foreign athletes test positive for COVID-19 in run-up to Beijing Winter Olympics

People walk past a banner with a sign of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, 100 days ahead of the opening of the event, in Beijing, China October 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Beijing

Two foreign athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 during test events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, Huang Chun, an official of the Games organizing committee, said on Friday.

Both are lugers of the same nationality and have been transferred to quarantine hotels, he told a news briefing in the Chinese capital

