US imposes sanctions on Eritrean military over conflict in Ethiopia

An exterior view of the building of US Department of the Treasury is seen on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the Eritrean military and other individuals and entities as Washington steps up pressure on parties to the conflict to bring an end to fighting in northern Ethiopia.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said it blacklisted Eritrea’s ruling political party the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), the party’s economic adviser and the head of the Eritrean national security office, accusing them of contributing to the conflict in neighboring Ethiopia.

The Eritrean information minister, Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

