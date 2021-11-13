Russia has ‘nothing to do’ with Belarus-Poland border migrant crisis: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Saturday that Moscow had nothing to do with the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.
“I want everyone to know. We have nothing to with it,” he said in an interview with state broadcaster Vesti, after Poland and other Western critics accused Moscow of working with Minsk to orchestrate the sending of thousands of migrants to the border.
