.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Cuban opposition figure Guillermo Farinas arrested three days before banned protest

  • Font
File photo of Cuban dissident Guillermo Farinas speaks at his home in Santa Clara. (Reuters)
File photo of Cuban dissident Guillermo Farinas speaks at his home in Santa Clara. (Reuters)

Cuban opposition figure Guillermo Farinas arrested three days before banned protest

AFP, Havana

Published: Updated:

Cuban dissident, journalist and human rights campaigner Guillermo Farinas was arrested Friday, his mother told AFP, three days before opposition figures plan to hold a protest that has been banned by the government.

“They arrested him today. They took him around 2:10 pm,” Farina’s mother Alicia Hernandez said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She said her son is on antibiotics because of a urinary tract infection.

“An ambulance and two police patrols came and took him to the Arnaldo Milian Castro Hospital,” Hernandez said.

“They told me that tomorrow a prosecutor will visit him to charge him, but we don’t know what for.”

Farinas, 59, is a psychologist by training and has worked as an independent journalist and human rights activist. He won the European Parliament’s 2010 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

Over the last 20-something years, Farinas has undertaken 23 hunger strikes to protest the Cuban government, considerably damaging his health.

He is a member of the Patriotic Union of Cuba, the most active political opposition group in the country. It is led by Jose Daniel Ferrer, who is currently in prison.

Farinas’ arrest comes before a planned opposition-led demonstration set for Monday to protest on behalf of political prisoners in Cuba. The gathering has been banned by the island’s communist government.

Government authorities allege protest organizers are backed by Washington and seeking to provoke regime change.

Cuban officials, who deny the existence of political prisoners in the country, consider the opposition, which they say is financed by the United States, to be illegitimate.

Nationwide, unprecedented street protests rocked Cuba in July.

Read more: Foreign ministers of more than 20 countries condemn mass arrests in Cuba

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident ‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident
Top Content
Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea
Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official
Jailed Turkish politician’s wife sentenced in jail over minor error in medical report Jailed Turkish politician’s wife sentenced in jail over minor error in medical report
Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
US, Qatar against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad regime US, Qatar against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad regime
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More