Explosion heard in west Kabul, Afghanistan: Sources

An explosion has been heard in the western parts of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, sources confirmed to Al Arabiya.

Initial videos circulating on social media showed a plume of smoke arising in the middle of a busy road.

Several news outlets have reported initial news of casualties as a result of the explosion.

VIDEO from the aftermath of latest explosion in Kabul. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/kkEjgTUKxh — FJ (@Natsecjeff) November 13, 2021

- Developing