.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Explosion heard in west Kabul, Afghanistan: Sources

  • Font
Explosion heard in west Kabul, Afghanistan: Sources
Afghanistan

Explosion heard in west Kabul, Afghanistan: Sources

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An explosion has been heard in the western parts of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, sources confirmed to Al Arabiya.

Initial videos circulating on social media showed a plume of smoke arising in the middle of a busy road.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Several news outlets have reported initial news of casualties as a result of the explosion.

- Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident ‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident
Top Content
Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea
Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official
Jailed Turkish politician’s wife sentenced in jail over minor error in medical report Jailed Turkish politician’s wife sentenced in jail over minor error in medical report
Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
US, Qatar against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad regime US, Qatar against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad regime
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More