Explosion heard in west Kabul, Afghanistan: Sources
An explosion has been heard in the western parts of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, sources confirmed to Al Arabiya.
Initial videos circulating on social media showed a plume of smoke arising in the middle of a busy road.
Several news outlets have reported initial news of casualties as a result of the explosion.
VIDEO from the aftermath of latest explosion in Kabul. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/kkEjgTUKxh— FJ (@Natsecjeff) November 13, 2021
- Developing