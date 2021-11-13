.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Jailed Turkish politician’s wife sentenced in jail over minor error in medical report

  • Font
File photo of Basak Demirtas, wife of Selahattin Demirtas, jailed former leader and presidential candidate of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), arriving for a regular visit to him in Edirne Prison near the northwest border with Greece and Bulgaria, Turkey. (Reuters)
File photo of Basak Demirtas, wife of Selahattin Demirtas, jailed former leader and presidential candidate of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), arriving for a regular visit to him in Edirne Prison near the northwest border with Greece and Bulgaria, Turkey. (Reuters)

Jailed Turkish politician’s wife sentenced in jail over minor error in medical report

Reuters, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

The wife of prominent jailed Turkish opposition figure Selahattin Demirtas has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail over a fraudulent medical report, the Cumhuriyet newspaper said.

Lawyers for Basak Demirtas, 44, said in a statement she was sentenced by a court due to a faulty date on a medical report issued by a doctor in southeastern province of Diyarbakir in 2015, Cumhuriyet reported on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Selahattin Demirtas, the former pro-Kurdish party leader and one of Turkey’s best-known politicians, has been in jail for nearly five years on terrorism-related charges that he denies.

Basak Demirtas’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.

The European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur, Nacho Sanchez Amor, said her sentencing seemed “political” for a clerical error.

Amor wrote on Twitter that “2.5 years of prison for a mere clerical error concerning a medical record is appalling and seems beyond common sense. It just looks so political. It gives the measure of the worrying state of Turkish judiciary.”

Basak Demirtas is free pending appeal of her conviction. Her lawyers said there was an error on the records that could be corrected by examining the appointment book of the local health care center, the newspaper said.

Read more: New conviction for Turkey’s Kurdish leader Demirtas, in jail since 2016

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident ‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident
Top Content
Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea
Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official
Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking
US, Qatar against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad regime US, Qatar against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad regime
Iran says will not discuss its nuclear program in upcoming Vienna talks Iran says will not discuss its nuclear program in upcoming Vienna talks
Top US lawmakers lambaste Iran-backed Houthis after detaining of Embassy staff Top US lawmakers lambaste Iran-backed Houthis after detaining of Embassy staff
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More