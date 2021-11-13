.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US high jumper to get 2012 Olympic gold from Russian doper

  • Font
United States' Erik Kynard during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 16, 2016. (AP)
United States' Erik Kynard during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 16, 2016. (AP)

US high jumper to get 2012 Olympic gold from Russian doper

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

American high jumper Erik Kynard will finally get his gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after the IOC on Friday approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases.

Kynard’s leap of 2.33 meters placed second in London behind Ivan Ukhov, who was proven years later to have taken part in the Russian state-backed steroid doping program.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukhov was banned for four years in 2019 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He went back to the same court last year for an appeal hearing but failed to overturn the ruling.

The International Olympic Committee executive board on Friday signed off on reallocating the medals and final results for five events from the London Olympics, including men’s and women’s high jump.

With Kynard upgraded to men’s gold, the three bronze medalists in 2012 will each now get silver medals: Derek Drouin of Canada, Robbie Grabarz of Britain and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar. Barshim also tied for gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

The IOC also reallocated the bronze medal in women’s high jump from a Russian athlete. Svetlana Shkolina was disqualified for doping and Spain’s Ruth Beitia will get the bronze.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident ‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident
Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department
Top Content
Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea
Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official
Northeastern Chinese port city battles growing COVID-19 cluster Northeastern Chinese port city battles growing COVID-19 cluster
Iran says will not discuss its nuclear program in upcoming Vienna talks Iran says will not discuss its nuclear program in upcoming Vienna talks
Lack of contact from Iran govt ‘astonishing’: UN nuclear watchdog Lack of contact from Iran govt ‘astonishing’: UN nuclear watchdog
US sanctions Eritrea’s military, president’s political party for conflict in Ethiopia US sanctions Eritrea’s military, president’s political party for conflict in Ethiopia
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More