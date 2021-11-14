Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will not attend remembrance service due to ‘sprained back’

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will not attend Sunday’s Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph because she has sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” the palace said in a statement.

The service would have been the queen’s first in-person public engagement since she was advised to rest following a night in hospital last month.

A Buckingham Palace source said that she hopes to continue light duties next week.

