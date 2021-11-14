ISIS claims responsibility for police barracks attack in Pakistan

ISIS militants detonated an explosive device on Saturday inside barracks of the Pakistani police in the district of Bajaur, the group said on Telegram.

A police officer and a policeman were killed, it added.

