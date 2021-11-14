President Biden’s approval rating slips to fresh low: Washington Post-ABC poll

President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped to a new low, mainly because of more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The president’s overall approval rating is at 41 percent, down from 50 percent in June and 44 percent in September, according to the survey, which added that his current standing isn’t statistically different from two months ago. About 53 percent say they disapprove.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

If elections were held today, 46 percent of adults overall would back the Republican candidate for Congress and 43 percent would support the Democratic candidate, the survey showed.

Among registered voters, 51 percent would pick a Republican, and 41 percent would choose a Democrat.

About half of Americans overall as well as political independents blame Biden for accelerating inflation, the poll showed.

More than six in 10 citizens say he has not accomplished much after 10 months in office, including 71 percent of independents.

Read more: Republicans jolt US President Biden with Virginia win, fall just short in New Jersey