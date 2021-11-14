President Biden’s approval rating slips to fresh low: Washington Post-ABC poll
President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped to a new low, mainly because of more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
The president’s overall approval rating is at 41 percent, down from 50 percent in June and 44 percent in September, according to the survey, which added that his current standing isn’t statistically different from two months ago. About 53 percent say they disapprove.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
If elections were held today, 46 percent of adults overall would back the Republican candidate for Congress and 43 percent would support the Democratic candidate, the survey showed.
Among registered voters, 51 percent would pick a Republican, and 41 percent would choose a Democrat.
About half of Americans overall as well as political independents blame Biden for accelerating inflation, the poll showed.
More than six in 10 citizens say he has not accomplished much after 10 months in office, including 71 percent of independents.
Read more: Republicans jolt US President Biden with Virginia win, fall just short in New Jersey
- Republicans jolt US President Biden with Virginia win, fall just short in New Jersey
- After Virginia, US Republican Party amplifies debate over race and education
- US Democrats pass $1 trln infrastructure bill, setting aside divisions
- Xi-Biden set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions
- Federal court declines to lift stay on Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate
- Biden says supplies of petroleum sufficient to reduce amount purchased from Iran
- Twitter flags US lawmaker’s anime video on Biden, Ocasio-Cortez for violating policy
- Biden: Families of separated children at US-Mexico border deserve compensation