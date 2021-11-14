.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Putin says no need to escalate Black Sea tensions with NATO, rejects snap drills

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an ASEAN summit via a video link at his residence outside Moscow on October 28, 2021. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an ASEAN summit via a video link at his residence outside Moscow on October 28, 2021. (AFP)

Putin says no need to escalate Black Sea tensions with NATO, rejects snap drills

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he had rejected a defense ministry proposal to hold snap Black Sea military drills in response to NATO activity because he did not want to escalate tensions in the region.

Russia has complained about what it has called a dangerous increase in military activity by the US and its allies in the Black Sea region with greater Western spy plane activity, more strategic bombers flights, and the presence of two US warships.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Some of the activity has been taking place in the vicinity of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and which Kyiv wants back.

Tensions are also high over what US officials have called a worrying Russian military build-up near Ukraine and a migrant standoff between Belarus, a close ally of Russia, and the European Union.

In a state TV interview published on the Kremlin website due to be aired late on Sunday, Putin said he did not want to fuel tensions in the Black Sea area.

“I should say that our Defense Ministry had a proposal to hold our own snap drills in those waters. But I believe that would be pointless and that there is no need to further add to tensions there,” Putin said.

“So the defense ministry is limiting itself to escorting (NATO) jets and ships,” Putin told the Rossiya-1 channel.

The US has said its warships are in the Black Sea to enhance collaboration with NATO allies in the region.

“The US and their NATO allies are really holding unplanned, I want to highlight it, unplanned drills in Black Sea waters,” Putin said.

“...This is a serious challenge for us.”

Read more:

Putin warns US against supporting Ukraine drone use

Russian President Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border

US demands Russia clarify troop movements near Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official
Top Content
Aftershocks of two earthquakes in Iran felt in the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia Aftershocks of two earthquakes in Iran felt in the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia
Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan
In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized
Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband
US hid an airstrike that killed 70 women, children in Syria in 2019: Report US hid an airstrike that killed 70 women, children in Syria in 2019: Report
Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More