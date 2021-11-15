.
Biden taps former US ambassador to Lebanon as next counterterrorism czar

Then-US Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard speaks in front of military vehicles handed over at Beirut's port in Lebanon, Aug. 14, 2017. (AP)
Terrorism

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden has nominated Elizabeth Richard, the former US ambassador to Lebanon, to become the State Department’s Coordinator for Counterterrorism, the White House said Monday.

Richard was most recently the ambassador to Lebanon from 2016 to 2020.

She also was a deputy assistant secretary of State and served as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Yemen from 2010 to 2013.

Richard is one of the few career diplomats tapped by the Biden administration to a senior diplomatic role.

She has also worked as a diplomat in Islamabad and worked in Afghanistan.

John Godfrey, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, is the acting coordinator for counterterrorism.

The Counterterrorism Bureau leads US efforts to “counter terrorism abroad and to secure the United States against foreign terrorist threats.”

Read more: Intelligence suggests ISIS-K, al-Qaeda could attack US within months: Pentagon

